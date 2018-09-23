Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 602,102 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,428,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,276. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

