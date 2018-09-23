Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,466 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 474,918 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $129,931.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,400.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,340 shares of company stock worth $10,389,768 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

