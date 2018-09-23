Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 90,481 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $33,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3,515.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 789,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 767,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,305,000 after buying an additional 724,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 70.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,930,000 after buying an additional 705,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,035,000 after buying an additional 598,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.