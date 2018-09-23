Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 294,126 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,126 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $219,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,703,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,190,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after acquiring an additional 321,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,163,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,288,000 after acquiring an additional 125,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

