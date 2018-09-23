Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,136,397 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1,659.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,397 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 60 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $471.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $465.32 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.50 and a 52 week high of $488.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

