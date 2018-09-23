Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €17.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.63 ($17.01).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €11.61 ($13.50) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.