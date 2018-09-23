ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ScanSource by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

