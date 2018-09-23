Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $647,469.00

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Sapien has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $647,469.00 and approximately $94,929.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00299391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00152962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.17 or 0.07260268 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,447,913 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

