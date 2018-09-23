Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,390 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,090,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,564,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,810 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $172,940.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

