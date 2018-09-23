Saga (SAGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saga presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 193.67 ($2.52).

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.13 ($2.82).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

