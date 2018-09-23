RussiaCoin Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One RussiaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RussiaCoin has traded up 104.6% against the dollar. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $276.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006577 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025903 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00263113 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001099 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin (RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info . RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

