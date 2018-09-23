Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $733.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

