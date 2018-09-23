Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 270 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $221,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $1,581,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.85.

NYSE SAM opened at $297.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

