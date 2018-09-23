Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 182.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $186,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Shares of CFX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

