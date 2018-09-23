Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,115 shares of company stock worth $6,100,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

