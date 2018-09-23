Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.98 Million in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $168,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

NYSE AEP opened at $71.40 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

