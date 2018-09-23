Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

