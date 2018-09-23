Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Chevron (CVX) a $150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Chevron has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Chevron by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.