Roofs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Roofs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Roofs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Roofs has a total market cap of $17,428.00 and $22.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00291994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00153582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.07113965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Roofs Coin Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official message board for Roofs is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0 . Roofs’ official website is www.roofs.business . Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9

Roofs Coin Trading

Roofs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roofs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

