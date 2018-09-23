Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 22.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 19.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 634,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,398,000 after buying an additional 77,360 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Rockwell Collins by 39.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 255,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE COL opened at $141.98 on Friday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.70%. Rockwell Collins’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

