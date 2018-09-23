Robert W. Baird Downgrades GTX (GTXI) to Neutral

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GTXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GTXI stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. GTX has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $560.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). research analysts predict that GTX will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Diane C. Young sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $30,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Wills purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 137,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTXI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GTX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

