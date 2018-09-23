Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,663. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

