RMR Group (RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a $85.80 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

RMR stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of -0.13. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RMR Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

