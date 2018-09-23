Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

