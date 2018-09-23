Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 405,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 199,090 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 82,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 135,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNCE. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $561,439.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $13.52 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 67.52%. analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

