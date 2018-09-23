Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALBO. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,097.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

