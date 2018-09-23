Rex Capital Advisors LLC Has $49.97 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 42.5% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $49,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $291.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $248.08 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $1.3226 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

