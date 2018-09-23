Reviewing Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY) & Its Peers

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS: VONOY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vonovia SE Depository Receipt to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 50.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion $2.72 billion 8.55 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors $1.29 billion $387.57 million 18.97

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors 191 463 668 24 2.39

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 100.80% 16.80% 7.24% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors 39.42% 3.91% 1.22%

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.