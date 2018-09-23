Reviewing TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) & Telstra (TLSYY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.16 $1.13 billion $0.44 21.18 Telstra $19.61 billion 1.39 $2.93 billion $1.23 9.35

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. Telstra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telstra pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telstra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Telstra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telstra beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, including buying, billing, and servicing requests, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management services for medium to large business and government customers; and product management services for advanced technology solutions and services, such as data and Internet protocol networks, and mobility applications and services, as well as network applications and services products comprising managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and provision of a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and related support systems. Further, it provides disconnection, media and marketing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

