Reviewing Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: TGE) and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan -1.82% 5.07% 2.26% Tallgrass Energy -18.21% 2.03% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 0 3 17 0 2.85 Tallgrass Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus price target of $21.01, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Kinder Morgan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Kinder Morgan pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy pays out 261.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $13.71 billion 2.91 $183.00 million $0.66 27.36 Tallgrass Energy $655.90 million 9.93 -$128.72 million $0.76 30.58

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy. Kinder Morgan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Tallgrass Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coke, steel, and coal; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Washington; and Jet Fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. As of February 5, 2018, Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns or operates approximately 85,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

