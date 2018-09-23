Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

