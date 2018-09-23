Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) VP Sells $183,507.59 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Eric Bowen sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $183,507.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Eric Bowen sold 20,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 438,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

