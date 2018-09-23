Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.43 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of New Jersey Resources worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.