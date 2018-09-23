Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Oasis Petroleum worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $150,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 648.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.56 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

