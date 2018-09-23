Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.00% of First Bancorp worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,005,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 945,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,690,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 774,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,244.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

