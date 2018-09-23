Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $11,333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 48.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $465.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.50 and a 12 month high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $471.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $28,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

