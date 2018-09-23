Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $82,213.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $12,424,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,566. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

