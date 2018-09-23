Red Hat (RHT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHT. Raymond James downgraded Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of Red Hat stock opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $8,145,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 64.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 88.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $226,655,000 after acquiring an additional 709,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 393.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

