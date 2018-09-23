RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene, and home products. It operates through the following segments: Europe and North America (ENA), Developing Markets (DvM), and Infant and Child Nutrition. The ENA segment markets and sells products in Europe, Russia, Israel, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.