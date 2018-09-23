Raymond James (RJF) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 332.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,759,000 after acquiring an additional 634,378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

