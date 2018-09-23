Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,939 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.61% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after buying an additional 2,096,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 250,298 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 952,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 501,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 243,164 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. TheStreet raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.50. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

