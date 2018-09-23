Raymond James & Associates Has $8.61 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after acquiring an additional 231,701 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,321 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $119.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,265,188 shares of company stock valued at $253,540,426 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

