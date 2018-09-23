R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,552,000 after purchasing an additional 646,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,017,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,005,000 after buying an additional 711,290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,266,000 after buying an additional 227,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,430,000 after buying an additional 1,504,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

