Quilter (QLT) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.12) price objective for the company.

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 138.92 ($1.81) on Thursday.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Glyn Jones acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £75,500 ($98,345.71).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

