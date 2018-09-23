Quebecoin Price Up 0.3% This Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $57,824.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000788 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 303.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

