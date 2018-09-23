Qube 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,123.00 (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Qube has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE. Qube has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $48,123.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00294370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152518 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.06985013 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official Twitter account is @QUBEofficial_ . Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.