Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 202.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

