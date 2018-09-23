Qtum (QTUM) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00061181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Coinone and Bitbns. Qtum has a total market cap of $364.83 million and $181.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005515 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,911,960 coins and its circulating supply is 88,911,960 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Coinnest, GOPAX, Upbit, OTCBTC, Exrates, Coindeal, OKEx, Liqui, Crex24, Bleutrade, Ovis, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bibox, Poloniex, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Coinone, HBUS, EXX, HitBTC, BCEX, Kucoin, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Huobi, DragonEX, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Iquant, LBank, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bithumb and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

