Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.02 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $406,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,036,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,773,328 shares of company stock worth $78,620,280. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

