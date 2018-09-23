Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Black Knight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 42.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,347,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,824,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,920,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,140 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,809,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,816,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $327,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

